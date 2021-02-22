 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

