It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Columbus, NE
