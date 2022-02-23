It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. We'll see a low temper…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low temper…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.