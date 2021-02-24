The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Columbus, NE
