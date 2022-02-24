 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. A -6-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

