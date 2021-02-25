The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Columbus, NE
