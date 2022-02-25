Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. 11 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.