Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

