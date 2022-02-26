Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Columbus, NE
