Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.