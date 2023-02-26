Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Columbus, NE
