 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until MON 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News