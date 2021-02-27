Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until MON 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Columbus, NE
