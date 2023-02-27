Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Columbus, NE
