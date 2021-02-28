Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.