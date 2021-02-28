Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Columbus, NE
