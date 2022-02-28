Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Columbus, NE
