The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Columbus, NE
