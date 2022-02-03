 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. 5 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 11:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

