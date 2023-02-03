It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Columbus, NE
