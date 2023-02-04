The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Columbus, NE
