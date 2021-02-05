 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 20.5. A 8-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

