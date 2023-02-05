Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Columbus, NE
