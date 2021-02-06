 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -1.28. A -1-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

