Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -1.28. A -1-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.