Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

