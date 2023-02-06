The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Columbus, NE
