Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -7.2. Today's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

