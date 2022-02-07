Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
This evening's outlook for Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low near 5F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Columbus people should be prepared for…
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. 5 degrees is today's low. It…
This evening in Columbus: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low -2F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay…