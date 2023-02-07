Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Columbus, NE
