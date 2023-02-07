Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.