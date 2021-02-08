It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 5.59. A -7-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Columbus, NE
