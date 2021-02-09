It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 11.28. A 0-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Columbus, NE
