Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.