Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Columbus, NE
