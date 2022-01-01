It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. A -7-degree low is forecasted. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today.…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
Temperatures in Columbus will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…