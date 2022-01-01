Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. A -7-degree low is forecasted. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.