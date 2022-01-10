Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.