Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. We'll see a low temperature of…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. A 16-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11. A -4-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.