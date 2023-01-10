Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Columbus, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.