Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Columbus, NE
