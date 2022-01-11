Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. We'll see a low temperature of…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. A 16-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11. A -4-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
This evening in Columbus: Clear. Low 13F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Columbus Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…