Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Columbus, NE

It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.