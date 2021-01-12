Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Columbus, NE
