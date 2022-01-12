Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Columbus, NE
