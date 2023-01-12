 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

