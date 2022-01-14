Temperatures in Columbus will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Columbus, NE
