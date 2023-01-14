Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Columbus, NE
