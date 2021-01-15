 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 14.7. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News