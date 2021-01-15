Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 14.7. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.