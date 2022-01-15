 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

