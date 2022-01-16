The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Columbus, NE
