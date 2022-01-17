 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Columbus, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

