Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph.