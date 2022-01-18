Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.