It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16. -4 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
Winter weather could make travel difficult beginning late this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and snow totals.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Permafrost is ground that has a temperature below freezing for at least two consecutive years.
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.