Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

