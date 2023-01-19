It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for southeast Nebraska Wednesday. All snow for the rest of the state, but a lot of it. Get the latest timing as well as forecast ice and snow totals here.
A report says Nebraska experienced five billion-dollar disasters, while a Lincoln-based insurer says hail and wind did nearly $2 billion in damage across the state.
A warming trend begins today and will continue through much of the holiday weekend. Rain is coming back though with a cold front. Get all the details on today through MLK Day in our latest forecast.
Temperatures just a little below normal today, but gusty winds will make for a significant wind chill factor. Find out how cold it will feel today and tonight and when our next rain chance is here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Snow looks to make a comeback late tonight as another cold front pushes into the area. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much will fall, and what will happen to temperatures here.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Dry for many during the day, but rain and snow showers will return with a cold front this evening. Find out when activity will peak, how much snow is expected to fall, and what's in store for Thursday here.
This evening in Columbus: Snow in the evening will taper to snow showers and gusty winds overnight. Low 22F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance o…
Normal temperatures for early January today, but breezy conditions will make it feel colder. Find out what the wind chills will be and when rain and snow will return to the area in our weather update.