It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Columbus, NE
