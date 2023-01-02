Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Columbus, NE
