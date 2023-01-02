Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Columbus, NE

Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.